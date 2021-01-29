Pakistan Railways e-ticketing suspended over technical fault

The online ticketing service of the Pakistan Railways has been suspended because of a technical fault.

The service has been down for the last three days after a technical server problem was reported on Tuesday, January 26. Following this, travellers couldn’t book their tickets through the railway website or mobile application.

According to an official of the department, it will take two more days for the service to be completely restored. “Reservation offices at railway stations across the country have been reopened.”

He added that due to the fault, the process of ticketing had come to a halt in multiple parts of Pakistan resulting in losses for the department.

Pakistan Railways introduced online ticketing during the tenure of PML-N. Last year in December, the PTI government appointed Azam Swati as the new minister for the department.