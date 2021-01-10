Pakistan opens coronavirus vaccine registrations for frontline workers

The government’s National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) opened registrations Sunday for frontline healthcare workers, who will receive the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Staff in both public and private health facilities will be vaccinated, NCOC announced on its website.

Workers who will receive the doses include all staff of Covid-19 hospitals and healthcare workers appointed to inject vaccines. Staff assigned to testing, tracking and quarantine, including public health workers, lab technicians, screening and triage teams and ambulance staff, are also mentioned. Registered general practitioners will also receive the vaccines.

Workers in Sindh, Punjab and KP are to register with the respective provincial health system, while workers in Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will have to register directly in the government’s Resource Management System.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid told Radio Pakistan earlier this week that the first shipment of vaccines is expected before the end of the month.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on December 31 that the cabinet committee had decided to buy the COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm.

“Initially, 1.2 million doses will be purchased from Sinopharm,” the federal science minister said on Twitter.