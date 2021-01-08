Pakistan launches Special Technology Zones Authority to promote IT sector

Pakistan has formally launched the Special Technology Zones Authority with the aim to promote the IT sector.

“We should have taken this step earlier because of the pace with which this sector has been developing,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the launch ceremony in Islamabad on Friday. “All IT companies benefitted the most during the COVID-19 lockdown.”

Pakistan is trying to remove the hurdles in the way of IT companies. “We want to incentivise our IT sector so that it leads to job creation and increases our IT exports.” We hope to attract investment from abroad too, the PM added.

The authority, which was was created after President Arif Alvi passed an ordinance on December 2, will focus on developing the scientific and technological ecosystem in Pakistan. It will establish technology zones and industrial parks for the support of the tech industry.

Amer Hashmi, a global strategist, IT executive, and entrepreneur, has been appointed the chairperson of the new authority.

Hashmi has worked in companies such as IBM and MCI System House.