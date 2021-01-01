Pakistan eyes universal health coverage, food for all in 2021

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has set ambitious targets for Pakistan as it enters 2021 which include universal health coverage, an increase in exports, poverty alleviation, wealth creation, and food for all.

We will grow in 2021, he said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, the start of the New Year. "Our construction industry is booming and cement sales have broken all records." Textile factories are working at full capacity, he added.

Our policy for 2021 is quite simple, said the premier. "We will invest in businesses, help industries, and create wealth to alleviate poverty.

"I assure you that universal health coverage will turn into a reality this year," he promised. I will personally make sure that no one goes to sleep hungry in this country, he vowed.

Pakistan has recovered quickly from coronavirus compared to other South Asian countries. "We gave our economy time to recover from the pandemic's effects. The way we combatted the virus and navigated these difficult times have been commended by major international organisations." We are ready to face all challenges now, he said.

PM Khan thanked Sania Nishtar for distributing funds in a fair and transparent manner under the Ehsaas programme.

Friendship with China

The premier said China is Pakistan's best partner if the country wishes to move towards industrialisation. "China is the only country we can learn from. Their development model is most suited to us. Look at the way they have developed." he urged.

"You have to see how they industrialised, created special economic zones and brought investment from outside. Once they started making wealth, they moved towards alleviating poverty."

Our biggest problem is that our previous governments didn't even try to increase our exports, he said. This is the only reason why we have to secure loans from the IMF, said the prime minister. "Now, we want to focus on increasing our exports."

Our agricultural productivity is quite low, he lamented. Pakistan is now working with China to learn about seed development along with other technologies. "I hope we engage in more joint ventures with China."