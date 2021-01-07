Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan expecting first vaccine doses January end: parliamentary health secretary

It is most likely the Sinopharm vaccine

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan expecting first vaccine doses January end: parliamentary health secretary

Photo: AFP

Listen
Pakistan is expecting the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month, said Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Thursday. She did not specify which vaccine the country will receive. It is, however, believed that this would be a shipment of the Sinopharm vaccine from China. Dr Hamid added that the government is preparing a database of frontline health workers, according to Radio Pakistan. They will be vaccinated for free in the first phase. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on December 31 that the cabinet committee had decided to buy the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese company Sinopharm. “Initially, 1.2 million doses will be purchased from Sinopharm,” the federal science minister said on Twitter. Earlier, the Sindh government had announced that the COVID-19 vaccine would arrive in Pakistan in mid-January. On Tuesday, however, the provincial government said that the federal government had hinted at a delay. The same day, the cabinet relaxed procurement rules for the COVID-19 vaccine. In Sindh, Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has directed the vaccine coordination cell and officials to ensure smooth supply once inoculation starts at the Karachi Expo Centre. Phase 3 trials of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine found it was 79% effective. “The protective effect of the (Sinopharm CNBG Beijing) vaccine against COVID-19 is 79.34%,” said the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a Sinopharm subsidiary that has been developing a vaccine with CNBG. More than one million people have already taken unapproved jabs in China under its emergency use programme.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus vaccines

Pakistan is expecting the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month, said Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Thursday.

She did not specify which vaccine the country will receive. It is, however, believed that this would be a shipment of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.

Dr Hamid added that the government is preparing a database of frontline health workers, according to Radio Pakistan. They will be vaccinated for free in the first phase.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on December 31 that the cabinet committee had decided to buy the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese company Sinopharm.

“Initially, 1.2 million doses will be purchased from Sinopharm,” the federal science minister said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced that the COVID-19 vaccine would arrive in Pakistan in mid-January. On Tuesday, however, the provincial government said that the federal government had hinted at a delay. The same day, the cabinet relaxed procurement rules for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Sindh, Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has directed the vaccine coordination cell and officials to ensure smooth supply once inoculation starts at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Phase 3 trials of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine found it was 79% effective.

“The protective effect of the (Sinopharm CNBG Beijing) vaccine against COVID-19 is 79.34%,” said the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a Sinopharm subsidiary that has been developing a vaccine with CNBG.

More than one million people have already taken unapproved jabs in China under its emergency use programme.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.