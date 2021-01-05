Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan embassy in Washington closed for three days

Employee tests positive for the novel coronavirus

Posted: Jan 5, 2021
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
The Pakistan embassy in Washington will remain closed for the next three days. The decision has been taken after an employee of the embassy tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Following this, all the employees were tested and their results are awaited now. The website says that the embassy of Pakistan, consular section will be closed from January 4 to January 6. "The online facilities for visa, passport renewal and mail-in services will remain available as usual," it added.
The Pakistan embassy in Washington will remain closed for the next three days.

The decision has been taken after an employee of the embassy tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Following this, all the employees were tested and their results are awaited now.

The website says that the embassy of Pakistan, consular section will be closed from January 4 to January 6. “The online facilities for visa, passport renewal and mail-in services will remain available as usual,” it added.

 
