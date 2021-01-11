Pakistan blackout: Seven central power generation employees suspended

Seven employees of the Central Power Generation Company Ltd in Guddu were sacked over the electricity breakdown that hit Pakistan Saturday night.

According to a notification issued by the company’s CEO, a preliminary inquiry revealed that the employees were working under Plant Manager III. “Their negligence of duty led to the power failure,” it read.

The workers have been identified as additional plant manager Sohail Ahmed, junior engineer Deedar Ali Channa, foreman Ali Hassan Golo, operators Ayyaz Hussain and Saeed Ahmed, and attendants Siraj Ahmed and Ilyas Ahmed.

The action was taken under Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 1978.

On Saturday night, the entire country was engulfed in darkness after a power breakdown was reported in most of the areas.

The frequency at the Guddu Power Plant dropped from 50 to zero within a second, resulting in the blackout. Following this, the supply of over 10,000 megawatts of electricity across Pakistan was suspended.

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub has said that the reason behind the blackout is still unknown. “We can’t say anything about the fault until and unless the investigation is completed.”