Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Pakistan blacklists 17 Kyrgyz medical varsities

Over 8,000 Pakistani students enrolled at these varsities

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan blacklists 17 Kyrgyz medical varsities

Photo: PMC/website

Listen
The future of 8,000 Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan is at stake after the Pakistan Medical Commission blacklisted 17 medical colleges and universities in the country. According to a report, thousands of aspiring doctors and health professionals are studying at these varsities. The commission said these institutions were assessed and refused recognition after they failed to meet the mandatory criteria required. A list of these universities has been uploaded on the PMC website. Earlier, the PMC announced that all graduates from Kyrgyzstan returning to Pakistan will only be able to practice in the country after giving a test. The policy was introduced after the commission came into being. PMC President Arshad Taqi told SAMAA TV that the decision was made after the 17 varsities were blacklisted by the Kyrgyzstan government itself. "The commission has formulated a policy for students studying at these varsities," he said, adding that they can either come back to Pakistan or get admission at other medical institutions in the country.
FaceBook WhatsApp
kyrgyzstan pmc

The future of 8,000 Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan is at stake after the Pakistan Medical Commission blacklisted 17 medical colleges and universities in the country.

According to a report, thousands of aspiring doctors and health professionals are studying at these varsities.

The commission said these institutions were assessed and refused recognition after they failed to meet the mandatory criteria required. A list of these universities has been uploaded on the PMC website.

Earlier, the PMC announced that all graduates from Kyrgyzstan returning to Pakistan will only be able to practice in the country after giving a test. The policy was introduced after the commission came into being.

PMC President Arshad Taqi told SAMAA TV that the decision was made after the 17 varsities were blacklisted by the Kyrgyzstan government itself.

“The commission has formulated a policy for students studying at these varsities,” he said, adding that they can either come back to Pakistan or get admission at other medical institutions in the country.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan medical commission, Kyrgyzstan varsities, medical colleges, medical students, varsities, medical students in kyrgyztan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.