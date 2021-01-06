Pakistan blacklists 17 Kyrgyz medical varsities

The future of 8,000 Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan is at stake after the Pakistan Medical Commission blacklisted 17 medical colleges and universities in the country.

According to a report, thousands of aspiring doctors and health professionals are studying at these varsities.

The commission said these institutions were assessed and refused recognition after they failed to meet the mandatory criteria required. A list of these universities has been uploaded on the PMC website.

Earlier, the PMC announced that all graduates from Kyrgyzstan returning to Pakistan will only be able to practice in the country after giving a test. The policy was introduced after the commission came into being.

PMC President Arshad Taqi told SAMAA TV that the decision was made after the 17 varsities were blacklisted by the Kyrgyzstan government itself.

“The commission has formulated a policy for students studying at these varsities,” he said, adding that they can either come back to Pakistan or get admission at other medical institutions in the country.