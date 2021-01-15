Orange Line staffers beat men for starting fire near station

Five employees of Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train were arrested after a video of them beating labourers at the Awan Town station went viral.

The employees told the labourers to crouch like a hen and hold their ears with their hands and while the labourers were sitting like that the staffers attacked them with sticks.

According to the labourers, the staffers attacked them for starting a fire near the station. “We did start a small fire to keep ourselves warm in the cold weather,” a labourer said.

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police took action against the staffers on the instructions of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

Farman, Tanzeel, Javed, Aamir, and Waqas have been arrested and moved to a lock-up.

Justice will be served at all costs, said CCPO Dogar while speaking to the media. “We have to maintain the writ of the State.”

The Orange Line Train service was inaugurated in Lahore in two different ceremonies on October 25, 2020.

The train takes passengers from the Dera Gujran station to Raiwind’s Ali Town. It covers a 27 kilometre track in 45 minutes at a speed of 80km/h, for which 26 stations have been built. The line has two underground stations as well.