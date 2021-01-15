Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Orange Line staffers beat men for starting fire near station

They have been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Orange Line staffers beat men for starting fire near station

Photo: Lahore police

Listen
Five employees of Lahore's Orange Line Metro Train were arrested after a video of them beating labourers at the Awan Town station went viral. The employees told the labourers to crouch like a hen and hold their ears with their hands and while the labourers were sitting like that the staffers attacked them with sticks. According to the labourers, the staffers attacked them for starting a fire near the station. "We did start a small fire to keep ourselves warm in the cold weather," a labourer said. The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police took action against the staffers on the instructions of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. Farman, Tanzeel, Javed, Aamir, and Waqas have been arrested and moved to a lock-up. Justice will be served at all costs, said CCPO Dogar while speaking to the media. "We have to maintain the writ of the State." The Orange Line Train service was inaugurated in Lahore in two different ceremonies on October 25, 2020. The train takes passengers from the Dera Gujran station to Raiwind’s Ali Town. It covers a 27 kilometre track in 45 minutes at a speed of 80km/h, for which 26 stations have been built. The line has two underground stations as well.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore ORANGE LINE METRO TRAIN

Five employees of Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train were arrested after a video of them beating labourers at the Awan Town station went viral.

The employees told the labourers to crouch like a hen and hold their ears with their hands and while the labourers were sitting like that the staffers attacked them with sticks.

According to the labourers, the staffers attacked them for starting a fire near the station. “We did start a small fire to keep ourselves warm in the cold weather,” a labourer said.

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police took action against the staffers on the instructions of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

Farman, Tanzeel, Javed, Aamir, and Waqas have been arrested and moved to a lock-up.

Justice will be served at all costs, said CCPO Dogar while speaking to the media. “We have to maintain the writ of the State.”

The Orange Line Train service was inaugurated in Lahore in two different ceremonies on October 25, 2020.

The train takes passengers from the Dera Gujran station to Raiwind’s Ali Town. It covers a 27 kilometre track in 45 minutes at a speed of 80km/h, for which 26 stations have been built. The line has two underground stations as well.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Karachi temperatures drop to six degrees
Karachi temperatures drop to six degrees
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.