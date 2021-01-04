Open ballot for Senate elections: Advocate-generals, ECP issued notices

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad advocate-generals, speakers of all provincial assemblies, and Election Commission in the presidential reference on holding Senate elections through an open ballot.

Attorney-General Khalid Jawed Khan filed the reference on December 23 asking for the top court’s opinion on the open voting.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the reference on Monday.

The attorney-general should present his arguments, said Justice Yahya Afridi. “Please tell us why the court should intervene in this matter.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked why is there no political consensus on holding an open ballot. This is not a political issue, said the attorney-general. “We are seeking the court’s advice on the matter.”

The question is whether Article 226 (elections by secret ballot) applies only to elections held under the Constitution, said Justice Ahsan. “You want the court to differentiate between elections under the Constitution and the law.

“Aren’t the elections for the National Assembly held under the Constitution?” asked Justice Ahsan.

The 2018 general election was held under the Election Act 2017, not the Constitution, the attorney-general replied.

The Constitution does mention the Senate and assembly elections but not local government elections. The election act just decides the procedure for the elections, Justice Ahsan remarked.

The judge said the election act is part of the Constitution. “Can any law be above the Constitution?”

The court said an advertisement should be placed in newspapers over the reference hearing. If any party wants to submit its stance on the matter, they can then do so, the court added.

Senate elections

The controversy surrounding the Senate elections started when on December 15, the PTI government decided to hold the elections in February, instead of March. Following this, a debate was stirred in the cabinet regarding whether the government had the constitutional right to change the election date.

The federal government also decided to hold the Senate election through a show of hands. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On December 22 the Election Commission clarified that Senate elections 2021 will not be held before February 10.

Various statements were issued over the Senate elections and certain opinions were expressed over the authority of the ECP, which created ambiguity, a statement by the ECP stated.

“Till now, the commission had issued no statement, but now it feels there is a need to provide legal and constitutional clarity over the matter.”

The commission said half the Senate members will retire on March 11, 2021 after completing their term. It pointed out that under Article 224(3) of the Constitution, the elections “shall be held not earlier than 30 days immediately preceding the day on which the vacancies are due to occur”.

Senate elections are held every three years and only the commission has the authority to organise them. The process is, however, spread over phases and takes roughly a month to conclude.