Online taxi service driver murdered by passenger: Lahore police

Muhammad Ali, a 26-year-old driver working for an online taxi service in Lahore, was murdered by the last passenger he gave a ride to the day he was killed, the police said on Monday.

The suspect, Tahir, has been on the run ever since the crime was reported. The police have been on the lookout for him.

On January 5, Ali’s body was found in Sandha. He had taken a ride from Shalimar the night before and went missing after that. The police suspected Ali was killed during a robbery.

During investigations, a man identified as Mohsin was arrested. “He had booked the ride for Tahir that night,” an investigating officer said. Mohsin is Tahir’s close friend.

The officer said the police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect as soon as possible. “The real reason behind the murder will only be determined after Tahir is arrested.”