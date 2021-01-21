Okara village rejoices after resident finds missing buffalo

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The residents of an Okara village couldn't hold back after a resident, Rao Nisar Ahmed, found his missing buffalo.

He had registered an FIR at the area's police station after his animal went missing. He claimed that the buffalo had been stolen and requested the police to find the perpetrators as soon as possible.

DPO Faisal Sultan immediately took notice of the incident and arrested two suspects for stealing the buffalo. The animal has been handed back to Ahmed.

When the complainant saw his buffalo, he could not keep his emotions at bay and broke into a dance on the beats of a drum. Other residents of the village joined him as well.