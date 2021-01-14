Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices

Finance ministry will announce new prices on Jan 15

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Listen
OGRA has recommended an Rs11.95 increase in the price of petrol in Pakistan. This is OGRA’s second recommendation for a price hike this year. It has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division recommending the increase of petroleum products from January 16. It has recommended an Rs11.95 increase in the price of petrol, a Rs9.57 increase I the per litre price of high speed diesel and an Rs8 increase in the price of light diesel and furnace oil. OGRA officials say by reducing the petroleum levy, the government can make the minimum possible increase in the price of petroleum prices. The prime minister will make the final decision on whether to increase prices and the finance ministry will announce the new prices on January 15. If the OGRA recommendation is approved, petrol will cost 117.95 per litre and diesel will go up to Rs119.81 per litre.
