OBL funded, supported Nawaz Sharif: ex-Pakistan envoy

Former Pakistan ambassador to the US Abida Hussain has claimed that Osama Bin Laden had supported and funded Nawaz Sharif during his government in the 1990s.

She

said this in an interview with SAMAA TV Saturday.

Hussain was asked whether claims that Nawaz Sharif was funded by Laden are true. “Osama...he supported Nawaz Sharif at one point. This is a complicated story."

She

then spoke about Pakistan’s nuclear programme, and said Nawaz Sharif was not

aware of the developments, and that there was a trust deficit between president

Ghulam Ishaq Khan and him.

She

said she was made ambassador by the president and not Nawaz Sharif, and used to

be in contact with the president regarding her job. Nawaz Sharf did not have

objections to that. The president told her to keep the US government “busy” for

18 months because that was the time required for the nuclear programme to

complete.

Hussain said that the nuclear programme was completed in 1992 and not 1983. Pakistan was under a lot of pressure from US envoys and lawmakers to roll back the programme, she said.

Nawaz embarrassed nation: Shireen Mazari

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari said in response to the claims that Nawaz Sharif has repeatedly embarrassed the country.

" Shameful! Revelation by PMLN apptd [appointed] envoy! MNS taking money from OBL. MNS embarrassed nation repeatedly: from bowing be4 [before] Modi in India & refusing 2 meet APHC ldrs [leaders], 2 entertaining Modi's NSA Doval, 2 taking support & funds from OBL - just some instances," she tweeted.