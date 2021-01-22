Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Nurse kills husband, daughters in Quetta’s Cantt

Police prevent her from taking her own life

FaceBook WhatsApp
Quetta

A woman killed her husband and two daughters before attempting to kill herself in Quetta but was stopped by the police.

The woman, a nurse, was rushed to the Bolan Medical Centre where she is currently admitted.

The incident occurred in Cantt on Thursday night.

Police surgeon Ali Mardan said the victims, Irfan Masih and two girls aged four and six years old, were given injections to knock them out before being killed.

They died due to blood loss, he said, and were brought to the hospital eight to 10 hours after being killed. The cause of death is evident, he said. Their necks had been slit.

The woman turned on the gas in an attempt to take her life but concerned relatives called the police, who broke into her residence and prevented her death.

The victim’s bodies will be sent to Punjab now that their post-mortem examinations have been completed.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

 
