NUML students take to the streets again, demand online exams

They are against university's decision to hold in person exams

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Students of Islamabad's National University of Modern Language are out on the streets again. Their demand is the same: online exams.

Earlier this week, students gathered outside the entrance of the varsity to protest against the university's decision to hold exams on campus.

Protesters say throughout the fall semester, classes were taken online through the institution's learning management system which broke down more often than not.

Related: Resume on-campus classes then take physical exams, NUML students demand

It's unfair to then take physical exams, they say. Their second demand is for the university to reimburse them for the hostel and transport fees they were charged for the fall semester.