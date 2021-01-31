No expletives and less violence in Mirzapur Season 3

Season 3 of the Amazon Prime web series Mirzapur is being re-written with no expletives and far fewer shoot-outs.

The upcoming edition of the popular Indian crime thriller is back with its writers, after the show was reported for hurting religious sentiments, showcasing abusive content and showing the Indian state Uttar Pradesh in a bad light. An FIR was lodged against producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, but the Allahabad High Court had stayed their arrest orders.

One of the lead actors told Bollywood Hungama that the changes aren’t locked yet. “When the first season came, we didn’t have people from Mirzapur objecting to the series. But now, with protests, there will be changes for sure. Dropping the titled may be a last-ditch option to save the series.”

The previous seasons had rage-filled scenes, expletives and shoot-outs appearing regularly.

Amazon Prime announced Season 3 soon after Season 2 was released.