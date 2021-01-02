New Karachi factory blast not caused by explosives: report

The explosion at an ice factory in New Karachi was not caused by explosives, according to a chemical report released by the University of Karachi.

Ten people were killed and 22 injured in the explosion on December 24. An FIR in the case has been registered against the factory owner, who is currently abroad.

Moeen Haider, the factory owner, claimed that terrorists were involved in the explosion, adding that it was caused with the help of explosives. In a video statement, he said his factory had been targeted just like the Baldia factory.

His claims have, however, been disproved by the chemical report.

Samples were taken from the blast site and sent to a laboratory at the varsity for forensic testing. The report has been submitted to the police.

The police are still investigating what caused the explosion. It was initially reported that the blast occurred after a boiler exploded at the factory, and later claimed that an ammonia gas leakage caused it.