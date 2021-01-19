New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept

Mercury to dip to seven degrees

Bundle up, Karachi! A new cold wave is expected to hit the city in the upcoming week, according to the Met Department.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General Dr Khalid Mahmood said that mercury in the city may dip to seven degrees and cold Siberian winds are expected too.

Cold and dry weather along with fog is expected in multiple parts of Sindh.

Fog reappeared in parts of Punjab Tuesday morning after which flight operations in Punjab were temporarily suspended. Motorways and the highway were closed for traffic due to low visibility.

On the other hand, rain and snowfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan throughout this week.