NED University student arrested in Karachi for financing Daesh

An NED University student was arrested in Karachi for sending money to terrorist organisation Daesh.

Muhammad Umar Bin Khalid was arrested in a Counter-Terrorism Department operation near the Cantt Station.

His arrest was announced at a press conference on Monday by CTD incharge Raja Umar Khattab and Omar Shahid Hamid. They said the raid was conducted after intelligence sources identified Khalid as a suspect.

He reportedly collected money from people in Pakistan and sent it abroad to the terrorist group.

During the raid, the police obtained two mobile phones from Khalid and a forensic examination provided evidence that the suspect sent money to Daesh.

His family also has ties to known terrorists in Syria and Pakistan. An accomplice of his has been identified as Zia from Hyderabad.