Nandipur reference: IHC dismisses NAB’s petition challenging Awan’s acquittal

The Islamabad High Court has dismissed NAB’s appeal challenging the acquittal of Babar Awan, the adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs, and others in the Nandipur reference.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict on Tuesday. The verdict was reserved on October 5.

Awan was acquitted by the former accountability Arshad Malik in the case on June 25, 2019. Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was acquitted too.

The reference said that the two delayed the Nandipur project that caused a loss of Rs27 billion to the national exchequer.

On September 4, 2018 Awan resigned as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on parliamentary affairs after NAB filed a corruption reference against him.

Awan, who served as the federal minister for law and justice in the cabinet of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, said that two summaries were submitted to the law ministry for the project but he wasn’t the law minister then. He said that his name is not mentioned anywhere in the reference filed by NAB.