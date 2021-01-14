Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Naeem Bokhari stopped from acting as PTV chairperson, exercising powers

Islamabad High Court sends matter to federal cabinet

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Naeem Bokhari stopped from acting as PTV chairperson, exercising powers
Listen
Naeem Bokhari has been stopped from acting as the PTV chairperson or using any powers given to him. The Islamabad High Court ordered this on Thursday while hearing a petition challenging his appointment as illegal. Chief Justice Athar Minallah has referred the matter to the federal cabinet with the directive to examine the issue at its next meeting. The court said it cannot go against the Supreme Court's ruling. Justice Minallah also sent a copy of the Supreme Court verdict to the cabinet. The top court has made it clear that there is an upper age limit in these cases and that the posts have to be advertised, said the court. Neither was adhered to in Bokhari's case. He has been barred from working as PTV chairperson or using his powers till the next hearing. The petitioner who filed the case against Bokhari's November 23 appointment as PTV chairperson and independent director of the Pakistan Television Corporation Board said the vacancy was not advertised and Bokhari is older than 65 years old. Bokhari is a lawyer and has also hosted television shows. He is a PTI member and has represented the party in several cases in the past. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court Naeem Bokhari ptv

Naeem Bokhari has been stopped from acting as the PTV chairperson or using any powers given to him.

The Islamabad High Court ordered this on Thursday while hearing a petition challenging his appointment as illegal.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has referred the matter to the federal cabinet with the directive to examine the issue at its next meeting.

The court said it cannot go against the Supreme Court’s ruling. Justice Minallah also sent a copy of the Supreme Court verdict to the cabinet.

The top court has made it clear that there is an upper age limit in these cases and that the posts have to be advertised, said the court. Neither was adhered to in Bokhari’s case.

He has been barred from working as PTV chairperson or using his powers till the next hearing.

The petitioner who filed the case against Bokhari’s November 23 appointment as PTV chairperson and independent director of the Pakistan Television Corporation Board said the vacancy was not advertised and Bokhari is older than 65 years old.

Bokhari is a lawyer and has also hosted television shows. He is a PTI member and has represented the party in several cases in the past.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.