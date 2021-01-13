Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
NADRA issued contempt notice for denying B-form to Karachi orphan

Court issued orders to NADRA in December

The Sindh High Court has issued a contempt notice to NADRA over its failure to issue the B-form to an orphan who will appear for her intermediate papers this year. The Board of Secondary Education Karachi had denied Maham Rehman an admit card for the matriculation exam because she couldn’t submit her B-form, an identification document for people under the age of 18. The court ordered NADRA to issued her B-form after it was informed that the teenager's aunt is her legal guardian. NADRA's lawyer told the court the authority can't issue the form unless they receive guardianship documents. Usman Farooq, Rehman's lawyer, told the court that NADRA should issue her B-form soon as the last date to submit documents to sit for the intermediate examination is approaching fast. The court has issued notices to the matriculation board and asked it to submit a reply by January 21.
