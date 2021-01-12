NAB Lahore closes inquiry against Khawaja Saad Rafique

The National Accountability Bureau has decided to close the inquiry on the purchase of expensive trains against PML-N MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique.

NAB Lahore accused the former railways minister of purchasing expensive train engines during his tenure. It claimed that Saad Rafique approved the purchase of 20 locomotives that were not needed by the country.

The NAB DG decided to close the inquiry and sent the report to the NAB chairperson with his recommendations. The inquiry will formally be closed after the chairperson’s approval.

Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique are currently being investigated by the bureau in the Paragon Housing Scheme case. The two were arrested on December 11, 2018 after the Lahore High Court did not extend their interim bail in the case. They were indicted in the case on September 9, 2019.

Saad Rafique has been accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.

According to NAB, he colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt, and Nadeem Zia to form the Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved. NAB said he misused his authority and caused billions of rupees loss to the country.