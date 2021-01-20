NAB closes 21-year-old money laundering inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

The National Accountability Bureau has decided to close a 21-year-old inquiry against Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The bureau submitted its report in the case to the Lahore High Court on Wednesday.

The inquiry was launched in 2000 against the brothers for owning more assets than known sources of income could account for, and money laundering.

NAB’s report said that the team failed to find evidence against the brothers.

On April 30, 2019 an accountability court closed NAB’s inquiry against the Chaudhry brothers over the illegal purchase of 28 plots of the Lahore Development Authority.

Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Elahi had nothing to do with the plot, NAB told the accountability court. The plots were bought by the LDA’s employees.

