Mustafa Kamal demands accurate Karachi census

Says he respects Imran Khan’s leadership

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Mustafa Kamal demands accurate Karachi census
Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal demanded Sunday that the federal government re-count Karachi’s population. The city’s half population wasn’t even counted in 2017 census, said Kamal while addressing a party rally in Karachi. He claimed that Karachi total population is 30 million but the census showed it 17 million. The PSP leader said the ruling elite divided the city’s people along every line imaginable – religion, language, race and socio-economic status. These divides have been used by the ruling elite to distract the masses while the elite enriched themselves off Karachi’s resources and development, he told his supporters. He said that he believed in the legitimacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office, never once calling him ‘selected’ or challenging how he obtained the highest seat in the country.
