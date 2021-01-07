Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Multan-Rahim Yar Khan M5 Motorway closed due to fog

Visibility is zero

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Multan-Rahim Yar Khan M5 Motorway closed due to fog
Listen
The Multan to Rahim Yar Khan M5 Motorway has been closed for traffic after intense fog was reported. Dense fog has covered Rahim Yar Khan and its surrounding areas sending visibility plunging. Visibility is zero on the motorway. The Motorway police spokesperson cautioned people against unnecessary travel and said anyone travelling on the highway should not drive fast. Keep an appropriate distance between cars and use fog lights, the spokesperson has urged. The motorway will be reopened when the fog clears up.
FaceBook WhatsApp
fog motorway

The Multan to Rahim Yar Khan M5 Motorway has been closed for traffic after intense fog was reported.

Dense fog has covered Rahim Yar Khan and its surrounding areas sending visibility plunging.

Visibility is zero on the motorway.

The Motorway police spokesperson cautioned people against unnecessary travel and said anyone travelling on the highway should not drive fast.

Keep an appropriate distance between cars and use fog lights, the spokesperson has urged.

The motorway will be reopened when the fog clears up.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.