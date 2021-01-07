Multan-Rahim Yar Khan M5 Motorway closed due to fog

The Multan to Rahim Yar Khan M5 Motorway has been closed for traffic after intense fog was reported.

Dense fog has covered Rahim Yar Khan and its surrounding areas sending visibility plunging.

Visibility is zero on the motorway.

The Motorway police spokesperson cautioned people against unnecessary travel and said anyone travelling on the highway should not drive fast.

Keep an appropriate distance between cars and use fog lights, the spokesperson has urged.

The motorway will be reopened when the fog clears up.