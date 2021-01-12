Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Multan man murders lawyer after losing case: police

Suspect also murdered the victim's brother

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Multan man murders lawyer after losing case: police
A man was arrested for murdering his lawyer after losing a case in Multan, the police said on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Faizan, had filed a petition in court and approached advocate Sabir Qureshi to fight the case for him. "Faizan was furious when he lost the case and in this anger, he murdered Qureshi and his elder brother," the investigation officer said. The suspect was helped by his friends in the crime. "The men broke into Qureshi's house, tortured him and his brother, and then murdered them," the officer said, adding that they tried to set the bodies on fire but failed to do so. Faizan was caught four days after the crime. His accomplices are, however, on the run. An FIR has been registered.
Multan Murder

