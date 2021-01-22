Multan doctor dies by suicide after killing daughter

A doctor killed his daughter and then took his own life at their house in Multan Thursday night, according to the police.

The house is located in Justice Hamid Colony.

The police said it is speculated that the father and daughter had a verbal argument while she was visiting him. The man had no other children.

The woman, also a doctor, was a mother of three children.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem examinations.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.