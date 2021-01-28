MPA has a problem with ‘VIP movements for PTI’s pets’

PPP MPA Taimur Talpur has criticised the PTI government for providing protocol to a dog in a car belonging to the Sindh Governor House.

“This is PTI’s government,” he said as he made a video of a Toyota Prado TX, with the number plate GH-0070, and a police van escorting it. Talpur shared the video on his Twitter account. “This is excellent.”

The video showed a dog, a German Shepard, with its head out the window. It was unclear from the video whether anyone else was in the car.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said, in a video statement, that his wife and daughter were also travelling in the car. The security was for my family, he clarified. Talpur was following the car my family was in and hounding them.

He claimed that the person who made the video has been accused of corruption.

“We are here to bring change and we are working on changing things for the better,” he added.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry also came to Ismail’s defence. He said Talpur compromised the privacy of someone’s family. Security is provided to the family of the governor. “All dog lovers travel with their dogs, what’s the big deal?”