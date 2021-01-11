Missing person case: Islamabad court threatens action against interior secretary

The Islamabad High Court has threatened action against the interior secretary and police officers for their failure to recover a missing person Umar Abdullah.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani expressed his displeasure over the failure of the government institutions to follow the orders. “People can run away if they want, but I will ensure that the court orders are implemented,” the judge said.

He remarked that an investigation will be launched against the interior secretary too.

“You failed to perform your duty. You all just wear uniforms and don’t want to work,” Justice Kayani added. “You all have turned this into a joke, I will make sure that action is taken against all those responsible.”

The court issued notices to all the respondents, including former IG Jan Mohammad.

“If Umar Abdullah is not recovered, then all responsible officers will be sent to jail,” the judge added.

Missing persons JIT head summoned

The Sindh High Court summoned the head of the joint investigation team looking into the missing persons case and enforced disappearances in the province.

He has been asked to submit a report too.

“Why haven’t the missing people been recovered yet?” asked the judge.

The court was hearing a petition against the disappearance of the Karachi resident Adil. “How many years has Adil been missing for?” asked the judge.

Adil’s wife said that it has been four years.

The court then asked the police what steps have they taken for Adil’s recovery.

The investigation officer said that six JITs have been formed but they haven’t been able to trace him. The case has been adjourned till January 27.