Miran Shah doctor killed in shootout

A doctor was killed after men on a motorcycle shot him in North Waziristan’s Miran Shah, the police said on Saturday morning.

The incident took place late January 15 night. The attackers opened fire at the victim near the Mir Ali Bypass Road. He passed away on the spot.

According to the police, the doctor has been identified as Waliullah Dawar. He was a pathology teacher at the Bannu Medical College.

“Dawar was traveling to his village on Friday night when he was attacked,” a police officer said. “It seems like they were waiting for him.”

The body has been moved to the Mir Ali Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

After the attack, the police cordoned off the crime scene and began a search operation. So far no one has been arrested nor has any terrorist group claimed the attack, the officer added.

The Provincial Doctors Association of the region has condemned the attack and demanded an inquiry committee be formed to investigate it. The perpetrators should be immediately arrested, they demanded.