MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan

Morris Garages or MG Motors has received Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan.

Greenfield status is granted to car assembly companies and includes tax and duty incentives to encourage new car companies entering the Pakistani market.

The company has already launched its compact SUV MG-HS and has revealed its plans to launch more cars including MG-ZS 1.5, MG ZS EV, which is fully electric and has 44.5 KWH of power, pick-up truck MG-Extender and SUV RX8.

The Engineering Development Board general manager has confirmed that MG Motors has been given the green-field status to manufacture cars in the country.

MG Motors in Pakistan is a joint venture between Pakistan’s JW-SEZ and Chinese giant SAIC, which now owns the British MG Motors. The company may also manufacture SAIC’s other cars too.

Haier Pakistan CEO and Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi is a key stakeholder in MG Motors in Pakistan. He said in a previous interview that they had a good experience in Pakistan’s auto industry after they launched commercial vehicles such as trucks under the banner of JW-Forland.

In the ground-breaking ceremony of MG Motors recently, Javed Afridi said that they have established a joint venture with SAIC Motors, which means that the Chinese company also made investments in Pakistan.

MG Motors is one of the car companies that came to Pakistan after the government announced its Auto Development Policy 2016-21.

The policy will end in June 2021 and industry sources say car-making companies, called ‘new entrants’ since they came to the country after the policy was announced, have been trying to launch the maximum number of models before its expiry.

By launching cars during this period, the companies will be able to get tax incentives for five years under the government’s scheme. The policy aims to boost the auto industry and encourage competition. Japanese Suzuki, Honda, and Toyota were the dominant players before Kia, Hyundai, and Changan entered the market after 2016.