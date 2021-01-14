MG Motor receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan

Morris Garages or MG Motor has received the Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan.

The Greenfield status allows investors or manufacturers to install an independent automotive assembly in Pakistan for the production of cars that are not being produced in Pakistan.

The company has already launched its compact SUV MG-HS and has revealed its plans to launch more cars including MG-ZS 1.5, MG ZS EV, which is fully electric and has 44.5 KWH of power, pick-up truck MG-Extender and SUV RX8.

The Engineering Development Board general manager has confirmed that MG Motors has been given the green-field status to manufacture cars in the country.

MG Motor in Pakistan is a joint venture between Pakistan’s JW-SEZ and Chinese giant SAIC, which now owns the British MG Motor. The company may also manufacture SAIC’s other cars too.

Haier Pakistan CEO and Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi is a key stakeholder in MG Motors in Pakistan. He said in a previous interview that they had a good experience in Pakistan’s auto industry after they launched commercial vehicles such as trucks under the banner of JW-Forland.

In the ground-breaking ceremony of MG Motor recently, Javed Afridi said that they have established a joint venture with SAIC Motors, which means that the Chinese company also made investments in Pakistan.

MG Motor is one of the car companies that came to Pakistan after the government announced its Auto Development Policy 2016-21.

The policy will end in June 2021 and industry sources say car-making companies, called ‘new entrants’ since they came to the country after the policy was announced, have been trying to launch the maximum number of models before its expiry.

By launching cars during this period, the companies will be able to get tax incentives for five years under the government’s scheme. The policy aims to boost the auto industry and encourage competition. Japanese Suzuki, Honda, and Toyota were the dominant players before Kia, Hyundai, and Changan entered the market after 2016.