Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Maryam Nawaz to meet protesting Hazaras in Quetta on Thursday

She will convince them to bury their loved ones

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz to meet protesting Hazaras in Quetta on Thursday

File photo: Online

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has said that she will meet the families of slain Hazara coal miners in Quetta on Thursday.

“I am going to [meet] my brothers and sisters on the instruction of my father Nawaz Sharif with a request that they hand over bodies of their loved ones to Allah,” Maryam said on Twitter.

She believed the Hazara families will not reject her request.

On January 3, at least 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners. The black ISIS flag could also be seen in the picture.

Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last four days and have refused to bury their dead. The protesters say they won’t bury the victims until Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, PM Khan urged the families to bury their loved ones “so their souls find peace”. He assured them he will soon come to Quetta to personally condole with the families.

Sindh CM to visit Quetta on Bilawal’s instructions

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will depart for Quetta with senior provincial ministers to express solidarity with the protesting Hazara families on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The chief minister will request the protesters to bury their loved ones.

JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will also be in Quetta on Thursday to condole with the protesting Hazaras, a party spokesperson said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hazaras maryam nawaz Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hazara, Maryam Nawaz, Quetta, Hazara killing, Hazara Genocide, Hazara in Quetta
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.