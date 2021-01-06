Maryam Nawaz to meet protesting Hazaras in Quetta on Thursday

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has said that she will meet the families of slain Hazara coal miners in Quetta on Thursday.

“I am going to [meet] my brothers and sisters on the instruction of my father Nawaz Sharif with a request that they hand over bodies of their loved ones to Allah,” Maryam said on Twitter.

She believed the Hazara families will not reject her request.

On January 3, at least 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners. The black ISIS flag could also be seen in the picture.

Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last four days and have refused to bury their dead. The protesters say they won’t bury the victims until Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, PM Khan urged the families to bury their loved ones “so their souls find peace”. He assured them he will soon come to Quetta to personally condole with the families.

Sindh CM to visit Quetta on Bilawal’s instructions

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will depart for Quetta with senior provincial ministers to express solidarity with the protesting Hazara families on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The chief minister will request the protesters to bury their loved ones.

JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will also be in Quetta on Thursday to condole with the protesting Hazaras, a party spokesperson said.