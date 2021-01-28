Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Prayer leader murdered inside house in Lahore’s Shalimar

Posted: Jan 28, 2021
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
The Imam of a mosque was murdered with a sharp dagger-like weapon inside his house by unidentified men in Lahore's Shalimar, the police said on Thursday. According to an FIR registered by the victim's brother, 24-year-old Muhammad Asif lived on the first floor of a mosque in Multani Colony. "At 11:30pm on Wednesday, a group of men barged into my brother's house and locked the main gate of the house," the complaint read. "The suspects locked up my sister-in-law and niece in a room and then attacked my brother." The perpetrators slit Asif's throat with a sharp dagger-like weapon. "Hearing the commotion, my brother's wife called me," the victim's brother said. "When I reached there, the suspects had fled and my brother was lying on the floor in a pool of blood." Asif passed away before he could be taken to a hospital. The police have moved the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination and have collected evidence from the crime scene. An FIR under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. Further investigations are underway. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has ordered an inquiry into it.
