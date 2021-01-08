Man kills mother on paper for Rs500m insurance payout

A man killed his mother on paper to commit insurance fraud in the US.

The man and his sister claimed that their mother, Seema Kharbe, passed away in 2011 and submitted falsified documents to a US insurance company.

He received a Rs500 million payout from the company.

The FIA has now found that the woman is alive and well and living in Karachi. Her statement has been recorded and she has claimed that she had no idea that her children did this.

I am not involved in any illegal dealings, she said, blaming the entire situation on her son.

The FIA was alerted to the situation when Kharabe went to the US Consulate recently to renew her passport. She had been living with a relative in the city.