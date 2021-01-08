Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man kills mother on paper for Rs500m insurance payout

FIA records mother's statement

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Man kills mother on paper for Rs500m insurance payout

Photo: AFP

Listen
A man killed his mother on paper to commit insurance fraud in the US. The man and his sister claimed that their mother, Seema Kharbe, passed away in 2011 and submitted falsified documents to a US insurance company. He received a Rs500 million payout from the company. The FIA has now found that the woman is alive and well and living in Karachi. Her statement has been recorded and she has claimed that she had no idea that her children did this. I am not involved in any illegal dealings, she said, blaming the entire situation on her son. The FIA was alerted to the situation when Kharabe went to the US Consulate recently to renew her passport. She had been living with a relative in the city.
FaceBook WhatsApp
fia insurance

A man killed his mother on paper to commit insurance fraud in the US.

The man and his sister claimed that their mother, Seema Kharbe, passed away in 2011 and submitted falsified documents to a US insurance company.

He received a Rs500 million payout from the company.

The FIA has now found that the woman is alive and well and living in Karachi. Her statement has been recorded and she has claimed that she had no idea that her children did this.

I am not involved in any illegal dealings, she said, blaming the entire situation on her son.

The FIA was alerted to the situation when Kharabe went to the US Consulate recently to renew her passport. She had been living with a relative in the city.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.