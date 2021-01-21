Man fined Rs10,000 for failing to prove K-Electric-caused ‘mental anguish’

A consumer court in Karachi imposed a Rs10,000 fine on a man for failing to prove charges against K-Electric.

Abdul Rasheed had filed a case against the power utility for giving him mental anguish after sending him exorbitant bills.

He claimed that K-Electric sent his company bills amounting to Rs590,623 in 2016, and bills amounting to Rs679,656 in 2020. Rasheed said the bills should be cancelled as it gave him mental anguish.

He asked for Rs100,000 as compensation for the distress.

The court ruled, however, that the copies of the bills don’t prove the charges against the power utility and imposed a fine on the complainant.

The fine will be included in the electricity bills.