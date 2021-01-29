Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Man arrested for molesting child in Karachi’s Clifton: police

Medical test of suspect to be conducted

Posted: Jan 29, 2021
A man was arrested for molesting a child in Karachi's Clifton, the police said on Friday. Earlier this week, a video of the suspect molesting a child on a boat near Seaview was uploaded on social media after which the police took notice of the crime. "When the people in the area filmed the man, he fled from the scene," South SSP Zubair Nazir Shaikh said. "With the help of the video, the Clifton police arrested the suspect within a few days." A medical test of the perpetrator will be conducted. An FIR has been registered and the police are questioning him. SSP Shaikh has ensured that the man will be punished according to the law and no leniency will be shown.
child abuse Karachi

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
SSP south zubair shaikh, karachi clifton, karachi sea view, karachi boy molested, karachi man arrested for molesting child, clifton police
 

