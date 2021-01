A car in the convoy of PML-N leader Amir Muqam fell into a ditch in Swat’s Malam Jabba on Friday.

There were no casualties in the accident.

According to the police, the vehicle slipped on ice and fell into the ditch.

Muqam, who is the president of the PML-N’s KP chapter, was travelling from Malam Jabba to Shangla.

Rescue teams have been sent to lift the vehicle out of the ditch.