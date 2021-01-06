Machh miners’ burial shouldn’t depend on PM’s arrival: Balochistan CM

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has requested the Hazara protesters to bury the 10 miners that were killed in a targeted attack in Machh on January 3.

"The Balochistan government is responsible for solving your problems because we live here and you are our responsibility," the CM said in a press conference on Wednesday. "We live here and understand your problems."

The Hazara protesters have been staging a protest with the bodies of the miners in freezing temperatures on the Western Bypass near Quetta for four days. They said they won't bury the miners till Prime Minister Imran Khan comes to their demonstration and assures them that the culprits will be arrested.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will come and meet you but the burial of the miners should not be linked to this, he said. "It is our religious duty to bury our dead."

Ali Zaidi, the federal minister for maritime affairs, told the media that he fears such demands may set the wrong precedent for the future. "We don't want this to become a trend. Our enemies can use such situations and carry out more security attacks."

The protesters are free to stage their protest but please bury the dead, he urged.

The Hazaras told us they will bury the miners at 1pm on January 3, said Balochistan CM's Adviser Abdul Khaliq at the press conference. The protesters then changed their minds and continued their demonstration.

Balochistan CM returns to Pakistan

CM Khan arrived in Pakistan earlier in the day. He was on vacation in Dubai with his family. "The killings occurred on January 3 and I flew to Dubai January 1. It took me time to return because I was waiting for the results of my COVID-19 test, which is a requirement to exit the UAE." He said he has returned to show solidarity with the Hazaras.

This is our city, our province and we consider everyone a part of our community, he said. We are all Baloch here and we can't judge people on the basis of their colour, religious beliefs, ethnicity, he said. "Hazaras are our brothers and we will meet them."

The CM's absence was met with widespread criticism by the opposition parties. Reports suggested that the PM displeased with his absence. He intervened in the matter and ordered Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to hold talks with them.

'Security situation has improved'

The chief minister said the security situation in Balochistan has improved in the past few years.

"Ask the residents of Hazara Town and Maria Abad [areas populated predominantly by the Hazaras] and they will tell you how the situation has improved," he claimed.

We don't want things to become the way that they were, he said. "We want the city to progress."

Estimates suggest that over 500 Hazaras have been killed in targeted attacks in the last five years. SAMAA Digital has managed to track at least 22 major attacks from 2003 to 2021 that killed 489 people, click here to read about the attacks.