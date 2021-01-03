Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
11 labourers kidnapped, executed near Mach coal mine

Bodies, injured moved to hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Eleven labourers were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan's Mach, the police said on Sunday. According to the Levies force, the incident took place late Saturday night near Bolan. "The men were first kidnapped from the mine and then taken to a deserted location where the attackers shot them," the spokesperson said. Three men were injured in the attack. Bolan Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi said the bodies and injured people have been moved to Mach's district hospital where doctors have declared them to be in critical condition. Following the attack, personnel of the Levies force, Rangers and police reached the site and have started collecting evidence. The area has been cordoned off for investigations. Kasi revealed that the labourers lived in Hazara Town. The Tehreek-e-Jafaria has condemned the attack calling it a conspiracy by anti-Islamists. Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove has taken notice of the incident and has instructed an immediate inquiry into it. "No stone should be left unturned in the arrest of the perpetrators," he said. The minister prayed for the health of the injured men and said that terrorism of any type is unacceptable in the province. The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism. Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 3, 2021 Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and condemned the attack as well, promising that the families of victims and those injured will not be abandoned by the government. In protest against the attack, people from Hazara Town blocked the Northern Bypass and burnt tyres there. The protesters also chanted anti-government slogans and demanded justice.
