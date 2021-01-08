LeT’s Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to prison for 15 years

A special bench of an anti-terrorism court in Lahore has sentenced outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years in prison in a terror financing case.

A fine of Rs300,000 has been imposed on him for running a medical dispensary and using it to collect funds for militant activities.

He was arrested on January 2 and a case was registered against him the same year.

The court announced its verdict after recording the statements of all witnesses in the case.

Indian authorities had accused Lakhvi of masterminding the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that killed over 160 people. He was arrested by Pakistan in 2008 but later released on bail.

Pakistan maintains that India didn’t provide concrete evidence to convict Lakhvi.

According to a UN Security Council sanctions committee, Lakhvi is the chief of operations and military commander of the LeT. “In this capacity, Lakhavi has directed LeT operations, including in the Chechnya Republic in Russian Federation, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq, and South-East Asia,” the sanctions committee says.