Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Layyah man caught smuggling heroin worth Rs20m: police

His accomplices managed to escape

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Layyah man caught smuggling heroin worth Rs20m: police

Photo: File

Listen
A man was arrested after he was caught smuggling drugs by the Chowk Azam police in Layyah on Tuesday afternoon. An operation was conducted by SHO Adnan Shehzad after he received news about the suspect's whereabouts. According to the police, eight kilos of heroin worth over Rs20 million was busted from the suspect identified as Kashif. His car has been impounded as well. During the raid, two of Kashif's accomplices, Rehan and Abdul Sattar, fled the crime scene. The police are conducting raids to arrest them as soon as possible. "The suspects used to hide the drugs in secret compartments of the car," SHO Shehzad said, adding a case under Section 9c of the Narcotics Act, 1997.
FaceBook WhatsApp
drugs layyah

A man was arrested after he was caught smuggling drugs by the Chowk Azam police in Layyah on Tuesday afternoon.

An operation was conducted by SHO Adnan Shehzad after he received news about the suspect’s whereabouts.

According to the police, eight kilos of heroin worth over Rs20 million was busted from the suspect identified as Kashif. His car has been impounded as well.

During the raid, two of Kashif’s accomplices, Rehan and Abdul Sattar, fled the crime scene. The police are conducting raids to arrest them as soon as possible.

“The suspects used to hide the drugs in secret compartments of the car,” SHO Shehzad said, adding a case under Section 9c of the Narcotics Act, 1997.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
layyah men arrested, layyah drug smuggling, layyah smuggling, layyah police, layyah drug bust
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.