Layyah man caught smuggling heroin worth Rs20m: police

A man was arrested after he was caught smuggling drugs by the Chowk Azam police in Layyah on Tuesday afternoon.

An operation was conducted by SHO Adnan Shehzad after he received news about the suspect’s whereabouts.

According to the police, eight kilos of heroin worth over Rs20 million was busted from the suspect identified as Kashif. His car has been impounded as well.

During the raid, two of Kashif’s accomplices, Rehan and Abdul Sattar, fled the crime scene. The police are conducting raids to arrest them as soon as possible.

“The suspects used to hide the drugs in secret compartments of the car,” SHO Shehzad said, adding a case under Section 9c of the Narcotics Act, 1997.