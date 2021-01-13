Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore woman shot dead for refusing marriage proposal: police

Victim's sister injured in attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore woman shot dead for refusing marriage proposal: police
A man was arrested for shooting a woman dead inside her house in Lahore for refusing his marriage proposal, the police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Abdullah, broke into the 23-year-old victim’s house located in Ghazi Town and opened fire. She died on the spot.

According to the family, the woman’s sister was injured in the attack as well. The body and injured woman have been moved to a hospital.

The police arrested the suspect from the crime scene and seized the murder weapon. The investigating officer said it is suspected that Abdullah works for a terrorist organisation.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.

The victim’s family has appealed to punish the perpetrator as soon as possible. The 23-year-old worked as a polio worker in the city.

 
