Lahore teenager arrested for killing, raping 8-year-old brother: police

An eight-year-old boy was kidnapped, raped and murdered by his elder brother in Lahore’s Kamahan, the police said on Friday.

The police found the body of the child in a canal near the Ashiana Interchange. During investigations, the victim’s brother confessed to the crime.

“He said he had killed another child as well,” an investigating officer said. The body of the second child, believed to be the victim’s friend, has not been found yet.

The post-mortem report of the eight-year-old revealed that he had been raped as well.

“The suspect admitted that he had raped his brother and another boy in the neighbourhood, smashed their heads with a rock and then dumped the bodies,” the officer added.

A case has been registered and police are interrogating the suspect.