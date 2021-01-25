Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Woman, son killed as roof collapses in Lahore’s Kahna

Gardener's family was living inside a school

Posted: Jan 25, 2021
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Woman, son killed as roof collapses in Lahore’s Kahna
A woman and her 13-year-old son were killed after the roof of their house fell in Lahore's Kahna early Monday morning. The woman's husband, Irfan, said they were living in a room inside the building of the Government Girls Primary School. Irfan worked as a gardener at the school and the principal allowed him to stay at the school after he promised to look after the plants at night. Irfan, his daughter, and his brother were injured in the roof collapse. "I am not filing a case against anyone. I can't do anything," said Irfan while speaking to SAMAA TV. "If people want to help us, then they are welcome to do so." He said he is an orphan as his parents died a few years ago. "I have nothing left and there is nobody to help me." The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Bushra, and her son Rehman. The bodies have been handed over to the heirs.
