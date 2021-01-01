Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Lahore rings in New Year with 112 criminal cases

Violations include consumption of alcohol, aerial firing, one-wheeling

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021
Lahore rings in New Year with 112 criminal cases

The Lahore police rang in the New Year with 112 new cases for aerial firing, one-wheeling and consumption of alcohol. The CCPO spokesperson said 126 suspects have been taken into custody and are currently in the lockup. Thirty-six cases have been lodged for one-wheeling and 36 motorcycles have been impounded. Thirty-four suspects have been arrested in 32 cases and weapons seized from their possession. Other than Lahore, the police in big and small cities across the province also lodged cases against people for aerial firing and one-wheeling on New Year's Eve.
The Lahore police rang in the New Year with 112 new cases for aerial firing, one-wheeling and consumption of alcohol.

The CCPO spokesperson said 126 suspects have been taken into custody and are currently in the lockup.

Thirty-six cases have been lodged for one-wheeling and 36 motorcycles have been impounded.

Thirty-four suspects have been arrested in 32 cases and weapons seized from their possession.

Other than Lahore, the police in big and small cities across the province also lodged cases against people for aerial firing and one-wheeling on New Year’s Eve.

 
