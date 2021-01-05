Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Lahore ride-hailing service driver found dead in Sandha: police

Police say he was killed during a robbery

Photo: Samaa Digital

A man working as a driver at a ride-hailing company was found dead in Lahore's Sandha Monday night, the police said. The victim, 26-year-old Muhammad Ali, had taken a ride from Shalimar after which he had gone missing. According to the police, he was killed during a robbery. "The murderer[s] took cash, his car, and even his valuables and dumped his body near an abandoned street in Sandha," a police officer said. Ali has left behind a wife and a two-year-old daughter. His family claims that he was murdered and demanded the police to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and have registered an FIR. Further investigations are underway.
A man working as a driver at a ride-hailing company was found dead in Lahore’s Sandha Monday night, the police said.

The victim, 26-year-old Muhammad Ali, had taken a ride from Shalimar after which he had gone missing. According to the police, he was killed during a robbery.

“The murderer[s] took cash, his car, and even his valuables and dumped his body near an abandoned street in Sandha,” a police officer said.

Ali has left behind a wife and a two-year-old daughter. His family claims that he was murdered and demanded the police to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and have registered an FIR. Further investigations are underway.

 





 
 
 

 

