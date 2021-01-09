Lahore passengers angry as Karakoram Express delayed for 12 hours

The Karakoram Express, which runs between Karachi and Lahore, was delayed for 12 hours after which passengers staged a protest at the Lahore Railway Station.

The passengers had reached the train station for its scheduled departure at 3pm on Friday. They were told that the train has been delayed because of technical difficulties.

They continued to wait for hours but no action was taken.

The protesters then gathered outside the station master’s office and inquired about the delay. Some became angry and broke windows at the office.

The train finally departed Saturday at 3am.